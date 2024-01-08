Create New Account
Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil, has been captured on video inside a Masonic Lodge.
Published 2 months ago

Jair Bolsonaro, the former President of Brazil and often associated with right-wing politics, has been captured on video inside a Masonic Lodge.

It's a rigged game folks, they run both sides....

"Whenever the people need a hero we shall supply him."

- Albert Pike 33rd Degree Mason

Source @Corona Conspiracy

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

