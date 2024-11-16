Yah's Misfits 11-16-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video we explore the controversial topic of "where do we go when we die?" Do we go directly to heaven or hell, or do we simply rest (sleep)? Scripture is abundant on this topic! We just allow scripture to answer scripture, debunking the doctrines of men. In this study, we look into 3 apocryphal books, Jubilees, 1Enoch, and 2Esdras, which are legitimate and found in Dead Sea Scrolls in Qumran. Lastly, we search the KJ Bible with related verses on this topic. it is time to restore the Word, which churches seem lost in a false paradigm.