THE TRUTH ABOUT THE PERTUSSIS VACCINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Study Reveals Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Turns YOU into an Asymptomatic Carrier!
Think mRNA Vaccines are the only ones that don’t stop transmission or infection? See what CEO of ICAN, and ‘The HighWire’ Host, Del Bigtree reported about the common childhood and adult vaccine back in June of 2019.
Study: http://bit.ly/3DDAOcm
Latest Episode of The HighWire: ‘Gain of Dysfunction’ bit.ly/3X2Uw8h