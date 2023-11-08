4-Year-Old Used as “Case Study” by Hospital, Mother Pleads to Release Her | Ep 133









After taking her daughter to a local California ER with elevated flu-like symptoms, Hope Schall’s 4-year-old daughter Autumn was swifty enrolled in an E. Coli treatment “Case Study” and administered an aggressive swarm of medications that led to her vomiting blood and getting progressively worse. The family asked to be taken off of the “case study,” but then what transpired was a court order to perform a blood transfusion when the family requested a direct donation, Autumn being placed on dialysis and on a ventilator, all without parental consent, as well as, Child Protective Services being called, after her mother pleaded with the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, CA, to transfer her from their care. Hope joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to give a first-hand account of one of the latest and growing cases of medical kidnapping in the United States.Show more





