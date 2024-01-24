2024-1-24 understanding team satan and overcoming







***correction...in the video I said about borax....1/8tsp for men, and 1/4tsp for woman...it is the opposite, sorry. No more than 1/4tsp for man in one day. No more than 1/8 tsp for woman in one day. Adjust as necessary. It was advised to take magnesium while you do this. Since team satan has people on all kinds of everything, I don't know what effect it will have on you. Everything is at your own risk. I am not on anything, and I take 1/4tsp each day in the morning for 5 days on, 2 days off, and I have found that it helped with soreness overall. There are a lot of testimonies you can find online and make your own decision.

Fast forward the video to 3 minutes and it takes me awhile to get into it, but there is some good info once I do.
























