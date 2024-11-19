President Trump's Cabinet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking Down DOGE & All Of Donald Trump’s Cabinet Picks So Far
* Russ Vought ran the Office of Management & Budget under DJT the first time, and hopefully will again.
* Here’s what he learned about how the deep state actually works.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 November 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-russ-vought