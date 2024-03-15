BREAKING: Fani Willis NOT Disqualified In Trump’s GA Case, Judge Scott McAfee Rules

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤡🎪 Georgia Judge McAfee ruled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not be disqualified from former President Trump’s election interference case, allowing the case to proceed after weeks of scandal over Willis’ romantic relationship with her lead prosecutor and an alleged conflict of interest—though the judge did order Willis to either step down from the case or cut ties with her lead prosecutor.