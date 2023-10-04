Russian Video with Surviving, Captured, Ukrainian Jet Ski Saboteur - Tried to land in Crimea

Video with a captured Ukrainian saboteur.

Source: 13 Ukrainian saboteurs were killed while trying to land in western Crimea

According to SHOT, the Ukrainian DRG tried to penetrate the territory of Crimea near the village of Olenevka, moving towards Cape Tarkhankut. At two o'clock in the morning, four objects were discovered: one boat and three jet skis. A fight ensued. In total, about 13 saboteurs were killed. They were carrying M4 rifles and fragmentation grenades. There were no injuries or deaths on the part of the border service officers. Airplanes were involved in the destruction of the DRG.

❗️The FSB announces the capture of one of the Ukrainian saboteurs who participated in an attempt to land in Crimea.

According to the intelligence service, during the interview, the prisoner revealed that the group’s goal was to take photos and videos of the DRG participants against the backdrop of the Ukrainian flag on the territory of the Republic of Crimea.

Let us recall that today the Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of an attempt to penetrate into Crimea by a landing group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine en route to Cape Tarkhankut.