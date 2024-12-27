BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SprayWatch S14 E4 -- WEST SUSSEX ENGLAND
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 6 months ago

As soon as blue sky appears SAI (Stratospheric Aerosol Injection) programs are ramped up ....


Don't forget to check out the whole story - :

• Day Time Lapse 20th December 2024

https://youtu.be/vCB7bXV3AcY


Link to Artificial Clouds.com : http://www.artificialclouds.com


More Climate changing SAI - Stratospheric Aerosol Injections


Don't forget to check out the whole story - :

• Day Time Lapse 7th October 2024 🔴

https://youtu.be/571fgUnq9oI


Everyone is needed in this fight ...

Climate Engineering = Geoengineering rebranded

Exposing one Climate Change Agenda Mechanism in Graphic Detail - SAI


Do you remember Contrails? those very short, very brief, trails behind high flying jet aircraft that were very infrequent between 1960 - 2000/2010 .. Have they been weaponised and enhanced by the addition of chemical/nano additives/particles? to create vast amounts of man-made cloud and other atmospheric reactions, equally they can completely clear the sky sucking up moisture like a desiccant with devastating results for weather systems and climate as witnessed by recent weather and environmental 'events' ...


Contrails, the 'Happy' name for SAI, Stratospheric Aerosol Injections part of the SAG or Stratospheric Aerosol GeoEngineering programs which continue unabated, unchallenged and grossly under reported by the mainstream news channels, BBC, ITV, Sky etc. etc.

11th November 2024

West Sussex, England

Has natural weather has been replaced with this synthetic crap sprayed upon us?

Global Stratospheric Aerosol Injection Geoengineering programs are wrecking Earths natural weather cycles and climate, causing extreme weather events, record temperatures and droughts as well as floods .. causing the fastest ever recorded climate change event in Earths history and all the while the powers that should not be continue to blame you for driving your car, heating your home, eating meat or cooking your vegetables , generally going about your daily business, thereby causing climate change ..


Get informed here:


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Geoengineering Watch

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

ABQ Skywatcher

https://www.youtube.com/@ABQSkywatcher/videos

Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos


vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid
