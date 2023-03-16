"It's Up to Us to Declare War On the War Machine" - NO 2 NATO, NO 2 WAR

Highlight from speech, full video is below.

🔥 "These suits driving around in their Bentleys, they don't represent us.

It's up to us now to declare war on the war machine, war on the warmongers, war on the war profiteers, war on the war hawks." 🔥

Full video by Richard Medhurst: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqRrpFdjfwc&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst

YouTube: youtube.com/shorts/hdBp4VeAJxU

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/post/127487

TikTok: tiktok.com/@richardmedhurst/video/7209507508304514310?lang=pl-PL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/richimedhurst/status/1634709008559816708

Odysee: odysee.com/@richardmedhurst:3/it's-up-to-us-to-declare-war-on-the-war:f

Rumble: rumble.com/v2cqwbj-its-up-to-us-to-declare-war-on-the-war-machine.html