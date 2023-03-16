"It's Up to Us to Declare War On the War Machine" - NO 2 NATO, NO 2 WAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlight from speech, full video is below.
🔥 "These suits driving around in their Bentleys, they don't represent us.
It's up to us now to declare war on the war machine, war on the warmongers, war on the war profiteers, war on the war hawks." 🔥
Full video by Richard Medhurst: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqRrpFdjfwc&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst
YouTube: youtube.com/shorts/hdBp4VeAJxU
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/post/127487
TikTok: tiktok.com/@richardmedhurst/video/7209507508304514310?lang=pl-PL
Twitter: https://twitter.com/richimedhurst/status/1634709008559816708
Odysee: odysee.com/@richardmedhurst:3/it's-up-to-us-to-declare-war-on-the-war:f
Rumble: rumble.com/v2cqwbj-its-up-to-us-to-declare-war-on-the-war-machine.html