White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1907 - Ruth Dalton - Haynes unfit for trial

Ruth, a dog walker, was driving her SUV near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Harrison Street when Haynes, an 8-time felon, entered through the passenger side and attacked her. He pushed her out of her vehicle as she attempted to fight back, pulling out a knife when bystanders attempted to come to her aid. He then drove away with her stuck to the outside of the SUV, dragging her along the road before she fell off. Her dog, Prince Eric, was found stabbed to death in a trashcan at Brighton Playfield, not far from where her SUV was found.