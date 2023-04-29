Steven D Kelley, Bakhmut, Carlson, Kennedy and Bacteriophages. April 27th, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steven D Kelley, ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser, light drive propulsion pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. https://www.truthcatradio.com
He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 PT. Steven's mission is to rid the world of pedophilia and sex slavery in underground bunkers, especially at:
the Getty Museum, LA.
#OccupyTheGetty_
https://truthcats.com/group/occupythegetty
Please be a warrior, start by joining his Telegram group:
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage