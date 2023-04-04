BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. NATASHA OWENS!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 04/04/2023

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. NATASHA OWENS!


Apr 2, 2023


Natasha Owens' new song "Trump Won" has gone absolutely viral, which is why we needed to have her on the show! She shares her incredible journey in an endearing and inspriring interview with Dr. Kandiss Taylor. Hurry up and listen to the song if you haven't- because Big Tech is trying their hardest to suppress it, and shadowban Natasha for telling the truth: THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN!

Listen to the song and learn more about Natasha here: https://natashaowensmusic.com/


Check out my sponsors!


Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!


https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS


www.mystore.com/kandiss


www.mypillow.com/kandiss


www.libertywaterusa.com USE CODE: "kandiss"


Filters Suck:

https://thetriadaer.com USE CODE: "Kandiss"


https://therootbrands.com/kandisstaylor


www.southernhook.co


https://southerndreamstravel.info/

use code: KANDISS for 10% Discount


mention "Dr. Kandiss Taylor" for a 10% discount at bonniemoret.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fw8lq-live-8pm-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-natasha-owens.html



Keywords
gunselectionjesusbabiesentertainmentmusicsongsingingstolenshadowbantrump wondr kandiss taylornatasha owens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy