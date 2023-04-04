Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. NATASHA OWENS!





Apr 2, 2023





Natasha Owens' new song "Trump Won" has gone absolutely viral, which is why we needed to have her on the show! She shares her incredible journey in an endearing and inspriring interview with Dr. Kandiss Taylor. Hurry up and listen to the song if you haven't- because Big Tech is trying their hardest to suppress it, and shadowban Natasha for telling the truth: THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN!

Listen to the song and learn more about Natasha here: https://natashaowensmusic.com/





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





www.libertywaterusa.com USE CODE: "kandiss"





Filters Suck:

https://thetriadaer.com USE CODE: "Kandiss"





https://therootbrands.com/kandisstaylor





www.southernhook.co





https://southerndreamstravel.info/

use code: KANDISS for 10% Discount





mention "Dr. Kandiss Taylor" for a 10% discount at bonniemoret.com!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fw8lq-live-8pm-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-natasha-owens.html







