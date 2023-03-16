BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Modern Day St Francis Pens Disturbing Letter of Warning to Pope Francis Prior to His Passing! 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
964 views • 03/16/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


March 16, 2023


Brother Biagio's worried letter to Pope Francis about the situation in the Church

Many afflictions animated the heart of this humble little man, even when his strength was failing him, his concern was for the Church.


A letter that Brother Biagio wrote to Pope Francis, in which he expressed all his concern for the Church. There was something wrong, precisely between the priests and the religious.

Source: https://www.lalucedimaria.it/la-lettera-preoccupata-di-fratel-biagio-a-papa-francesco-per-la-situazione-nella-chiesa/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HtKujVcCUU


Keywords
christiancatholicwarningpopedyingfrancisreligiousprieststhe churchletterdisturbingpassinghermitdeeply wrongbrother biagiost francis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy