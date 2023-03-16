Modern Day St Francis Pens Disturbing Letter of Warning to Pope Francis Prior to His Passing! 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
March 16, 2023
Brother Biagio's worried letter to Pope Francis about the situation in the Church
Many afflictions animated the heart of this humble little man, even when his strength was failing him, his concern was for the Church.
A letter that Brother Biagio wrote to Pope Francis, in which he expressed all his concern for the Church. There was something wrong, precisely between the priests and the religious.
Source: https://www.lalucedimaria.it/la-lettera-preoccupata-di-fratel-biagio-a-papa-francesco-per-la-situazione-nella-chiesa/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HtKujVcCUU