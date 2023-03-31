Confession Through Projection - Rounding the News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liam Sturgess delivers a roundup of the news from the past week, placing particular focus on the so-called "Vulkan Files". Additional topics include the indictment of Donald Trump, Uganda's LGBTQ ban, ActBlue's potential money laundering scheme, and the RESTRICT Act.
Join our Locals community for show notes, exclusive content and to work alongside us: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/
Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/
Support us by checking out our sponsor page: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners
Follow us on all our platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8
YouTube: **Deplatformed on February 5, 2023**
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/
Visit the Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/