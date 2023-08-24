Are You a Good Soldier?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 23, 2023
Satan does not shoot blanks! The Lord allows us to go through hardship because we must be trained up to be good soldiers with steadfast faith. Enduring through trials and tribulations isn't just about you; your faith in Jesus will be a witness to nonbelievers. Don't give up!
"Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ." 2 Timothy 2:3