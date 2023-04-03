The vaccine injured have been abandoned

Jimmy Dore, March 31, 2023





Dr. Pierre Kory is in the midst of writing a book about the war conducted by the pharmaceutical industry and medical establishment against Ivermectin. He visits The Jimmy Dore Show to discuss his wealth of knowledge about treating long COVID, vaccine injuries and the myriad dangers posed by COVID vaccines that the medical establishment was well aware of very early on.





Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss all the problems associated with the COVID vaccines with Dr. Kory.





Visit Dr. Kory online at http://www.drpierrekory.com

Dr. Pierre Kory on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pierrekory





Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com





Jimmy

https://www.jimmydore.com/