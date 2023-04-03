BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The vaccine injured have been abandoned
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
957 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
187 views • 04/03/2023

Jimmy Dore, March 31, 2023


Dr. Pierre Kory is in the midst of writing a book about the war conducted by the pharmaceutical industry and medical establishment against Ivermectin. He visits The Jimmy Dore Show to discuss his wealth of knowledge about treating long COVID, vaccine injuries and the myriad dangers posed by COVID vaccines that the medical establishment was well aware of very early on.


Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss all the problems associated with the COVID vaccines with Dr. Kory.


Visit Dr. Kory online at http://www.drpierrekory.com

Dr. Pierre Kory on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pierrekory


Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com


Jimmy

https://www.jimmydore.com/

Keywords
vaccine injurywarjimmy doreivermectinepierre kory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy