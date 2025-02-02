Welcome to the Matrix.



I have posted many articles and videos relating to transhumanism, bio engineering and the upcoming implementation of AI and robotics and how this is ALREADY HERE!



Many film and TV references spring to mind:



Star Trek - The Borg and its hive mind, Gene Rodenberry the creator of Star Trek did indeed predict many things correctly from back in the 70's, the Borg concept being just one of them.



The Terminator - Skynet



Continuum - The depiction of future tech, revolutionary movements against the system



Altered Carbon - Very good showcase of AI



Fringe - who are the bad guys in this??? Massive Dynamic, think Boston Dynamics and you see where I'm coming from, this is a very important series to watch if you wish to overstand what's coming for us.



Revolution (tv series) - nano bots that take down the electricity grid completely



Ex Machina - how humans will fall in love with robots, does a good job of showing this emotionally and how gullible humans are



And there are many, many more.

