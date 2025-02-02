BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Welcome to the Matrix.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 7 months ago

Welcome to the Matrix.

I have posted many articles and videos relating to transhumanism, bio engineering and the upcoming implementation of AI and robotics and how this is ALREADY HERE!

Many film and TV references spring to mind:

Star Trek - The Borg and its hive mind, Gene Rodenberry the creator of Star Trek did indeed predict many things correctly from back in the 70's, the Borg concept being just one of them.

The Terminator - Skynet

Continuum - The depiction of future tech, revolutionary movements against the system

Altered Carbon - Very good showcase of AI

Fringe - who are the bad guys in this??? Massive Dynamic, think Boston Dynamics and you see where I'm coming from, this is a very important series to watch if you wish to overstand what's coming for us.

Revolution (tv series) - nano bots that take down the electricity grid completely

Ex Machina - how humans will fall in love with robots, does a good job of showing this emotionally and how gullible humans are

And there are many, many more.

Keywords
matrixwelcometo the
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy