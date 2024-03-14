- Ukraine is suffering from a growing military manpower crisis in addition to a lack of arms and ammunition;

- Trained military manpower takes up to half a year to produce, new brigade-sized units can take up to 30 months to stand up;

- Ukraine and its Western sponsors simply cannot produce trained military manpower faster than Russia is removing it from the battlefield;

- This leaves the collective West with the choice of either accepting it has lost its proxy war with Russia, or attempting to intervene more directly;

References:

NEO - Ukraine’s Manpower Crisis: No Amount of Money or Aid Can Solve It (March 5, 2024):

https://journal-neo.su/2024/03/05/ukraines-manpower-crisis-no-amount-of-money-or-aid-can-solve-it/

