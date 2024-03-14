© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- Ukraine is suffering from a growing military manpower crisis in addition to a lack of arms and ammunition;
- Trained military manpower takes up to half a year to produce, new brigade-sized units can take up to 30 months to stand up;
- Ukraine and its Western sponsors simply cannot produce trained military manpower faster than Russia is removing it from the battlefield;
- This leaves the collective West with the choice of either accepting it has lost its proxy war with Russia, or attempting to intervene more directly;
References:
NEO - Ukraine’s Manpower Crisis: No Amount of Money or Aid Can Solve It (March 5, 2024):
https://journal-neo.su/2024/03/05/ukraines-manpower-crisis-no-amount-of-money-or-aid-can-solve-it/
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/