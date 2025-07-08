BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Corrupted Journals & our 2009 XMRV Science paper
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
35 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Dr Leyla Ali: Dr Judy, can we go to the basics of medical journals, how they're used? Some are more prestigious or respected than others.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: so we published in all these papers. You can see them all there. Medical journals are not science journals, and yet we call them science journals.

Dr Leyla Ali: The smart doctors would go and look at the studies, but they're really just paid for and funded. What's the most respected ones now.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: The most prestigious journal in the United States of America is the journal of Science. I published a landmark paper of our team from the National Cancer Institute, from start to finish. The authors on that paper were the highest levels of those people that did what I just told you for the last 40 years. So that was the 2009 paper and then an accompanying opinion article in the Journal of Science. That paper in the first few days after it came out, it was the Isolation and Characterization of XMRV. Ah, of the virus that not only is strongly correlated with aggressive prostate cancer, but now we got MECFS, oh, from 1934 Oh, you mean autism.

Oh, you mean we have variants that oh, the journal Science. We submitted that paper, May 6, 2009. But first we showed it to DARPA and developed and showed them how to save the military from the shots of the military that we now know, Birx and Redfield experimented with HIV on your military, starting in 1992.

07/07/2025 - DePrescribing Episode 67 with Dr Leyla Ali: https://deprescribingpharmacist.org/post/Deprescribing-67-Dr-Judy-A-Mikovits-PhD-Medical-Journal-Fraud

2009 Original Paper: https://tinyurl.com/2009OriginalSciencePaper

Peer Reviewed Publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs

HIV is not a disease! Redfield experimented on the military!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/hiv-is-not-a-disease-redfield-experimented-on-the-military

healthnewssciencetruthpubmed2009judy mikovitspublicationsxmrv
