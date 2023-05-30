© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2i7nm36501
The Spy Balloon from Communist China is no joke because the CCP has a long-term plan by using cheap weapons to take over the US. Miles Guo as the first man who alerted the US officials about the balloon, is now silenced by DOJ, why?