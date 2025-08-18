8/17/2025

Job 19:25-27 Absolute Confidence In Life After Death

Intro: Man is made in the image and likeness of God. That automatically means we our soul and our spirits cannot die. We will live forever! The question is are you going to live in smoking or non-smoking. Heaven or hell. With Jesus or with yourself in the lake of fire!





Most today tell us that after death is nothing. We just cease the Exist. If that is the case why not do all the fun living you can while you can. Why care for anyone but yourself? Why try to help others….what is the purpose to life if we are like animals whose life ends after death. After all life is just vanity of vanities according to Ecclesiastes if there is no God and no life after death. Why bother doing anything beyond your basic neccessites? Why care for others? Why not get all you can and can all you get?