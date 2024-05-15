BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Question: Was Eve made in God's image, too?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
162 followers
39 views • 12 months ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/question-was-eve-made-gods-image-too

More question and answer: https://www.thebereancall.org/questionanswer


Question: In the September 2004 Q&A, you responded to criticism of your claim that Adam was the only one created in God’s image. Could you please clarify this: 1) Are you saying that Eve was not created in God’s image; 2) How do you explain 1 Corinthians 11:7 in light of Genesis 5:3? Are we ALL created in God’s image or were Adam and Eve the only ones created in God’s image? What is God’s image? What does it mean?


Response: We can only go by what the Bible says. We are told, “So God created man...in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them” (Gn 1:27). “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul…. And the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam...and he took one of his ribs, and...the rib, which the LORD God had taken from man, made he a woman, and brought her unto the man” (2:7, 21-22)...


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app


In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe

Keywords
questionanswerdave huntberean call
