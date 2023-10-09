Culture War | School Board Member Receives Backlash From School Board President for Praying at Commencement | Guest: E’Lena Ashley | Hate Speech

Tulsa School Board Member, E’Lena Ashley, joins Moms on a Mission in the studio to discuss why she ran for a seat on the Tulsa School Board after she retired. She shares that she has been an advocate all her life since she was an army veteran, and seeks to give back. E’Lena says that her interest in education started when her son was diagnosed with autism and she started working as a paraprofessional at his school. She then transitions to give details about the backlash she received from the President of the Tulsa School Board, Stacey Woolley, telling her that praying at a high school graduation was unconstitutional. She continues to tell about a press conference at which she prayed, that was severely interrupted by the radical left with bull horns, vicious words, hate speech, with some of them even being teachers and paraprofessionals. She explains that her goal is to advance academics, parental rights, and transparency.





Links:

https://www.elenaashley.com/





https://www.facebook.com/elena.ashley.77?mibextid=LQQJ4d





www.momsonamission.net



