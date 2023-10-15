Second US Aircraft Carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower En Route to Israel Enters Mediterranean

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Might Join USS Gerald Ford Off Israel. In a recent update, the White House announced that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, a US aircraft carrier, is en route to the Mediterranean for a "long-scheduled deployment.". According to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, this deployment is set to commence within a week. The Eisenhower and its accompanying strike group will journey across the Atlantic Ocean before reaching the Mediterranean.