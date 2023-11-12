BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 12, 2023 - US prepares for UKRAINE COLLAPSE by blaming Zelensky and his top military officials for Nordstream sabotage
15883 views • 11/12/2023

0:00 Volcano alert

13:26 Israel

18:47 Iran

23:42 BRICS

24:29 Nordstream Sabotage

49:37 Global Currency IMPLOSION

1:12:51 Interview with Scott Ritter


- Volcano alert in #Iceland as large eruption now appears imminent

- Potential threat to world food supply due to GLOBAL DIMMING

- Grand Solar Minimum + large volcano = collapsing #food yields and #famine

- #Israel threatens #Lebanon and threatens to conduct mass bombing campaign on CIVILIANS in #Beirut

- WashPost propaganda paper points finger at top Ukrainian military official (Chervinsky) for #Nordstream sabotage

- Nordstream destruction devastated Europe's economy, keeping America's #dollar currency stronger by comparison

- U.S. LNG exporters reap HUGE profits from war in Ukraine and the Middle East

- USA prepares to pivot away from #Ukraine and blame Ukrainian officials for FAILURE

- #Zelensky is now being described in western media as DELUSIONAL

- General Zeluzhny likely vying to replace Zelensky

- Ukraine's military defeat is now certain, and a final settlement (surrender) will be negotiated in 2024

- #Russia will take Odessa in the settlement negotiations

- The USA will suffer a huge global loss in reputation due to defeat of Ukraine

- This will impact the #dollar and treasury debt markets, causing more countries to pivot to #BRICS currencies

- We are watching the final chapter of the fall of the U.S. empire

- Full interview with former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


