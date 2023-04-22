FDA’s CALIFF CALLS FOR MORE CENSORSHIP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
April 21, 2023
After uncovering a censorship industrial complex that infected the entire social media substrate during Covid, US FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf is now saying we need more control over speech. But, in the era of Elon’s Twitter, will his message take hold?
