THROUGHOUT HISTORY HUMANITY HAS BEEN ENSLAVED OVER AND OVER AGAIN

It's time to WAKE UP and get prepared folks!

It is centered around the truth that humanity has been enslaved over and over again throughout history.

The Greatest Truth Never Told lays out the case for even the most cynical and indoctrinated individual.

The paradigm which we operate under is mathematically going to end. The end of the world as we know it does not mean it is the end of the world.

The way of life we are currently leading is pulling humanity down and should be shown the door. We cannot change the world to make our self happy or free.

We must change our self to make the world happy and free. The awakening process is a very hard road for those with no guidance. All of the problems we face in the world start and stop within our consciousness.

When you realize that you have this power, nothing can stop this change. Humanity has the ability to truly free themselves once and for all.

I don't know the original video creator, I mirrored the video from :

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G38zhkQQaUJv/