Girl Survives a Tragic Traffic Incident, VIEWER DISCRETION.
Due to the carelessness of her relatives on a road in eastern Antioquia, Columbia, a minor was run over by three motorcyclists and miraculously escaped unharmed. A Miracle.
She certainly would of been killed if she ran into the white truck. The motorcycles may of saved her life. WOW what consequences.
source,
https://www.facebook.com/OperacionTB/videos/115681111555776