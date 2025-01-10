ON THE GROUND UPDATE FROM LOS ANGELES FIRES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disaster relief specialists, Steve Slepcevic & John Knox, join Del from ground zero of the California fires with heroic details of the first responders fight to save homes and tough questions about the colossal failure of government leadership in funding to help prevent and fight these kinds of disasters. Hear critical information on how you can help in the staggering relief.
#California #LosAngeles #Wildfire