BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BlackRock Driving Business Into The Arms of The New World Order | Part One
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • 06/19/2023

BlackRock is a critical tool of the deep state in bringing big business into the new world order, explains The New American's senior editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. BlackRock, with about 10 trillion dollars under management, is one of the top stakeholders in virtually every company you can think of, including most of the mega-banks. It is using this influence and your money to weaponize business against our nation, our liberty, our families, and everything that is good. This is part one in a series about BlackRock.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
whoblackrockesglarry finkklaus shwab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy