Cyborg tech: Nano blood by X-Labs. Super soldier robotic drone suit. Kesterson.

X Labs (old GoogleX labs) developed nano-blood. Technology in itself is neutral. It can be used for good or evil. The ultimate transhuman molecular cyborg agenda. My guess is that 'nano blood' is toxic and shortens the human lifespan.

Hydrogel has synthetic, self-replicating components that hijack human biology. The merge between tech and human is not working. We love tech. But not in our body.

FULL SHOW: January 24, 2023, Scott Kesterson from Bards FM with Carrie Madej

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SnDn24IgEa54/

"Scott Kesterson is a backpack journalist and documentary filmmaker. He spent 3 1/2 years in Afghanistan where he was the first embedded citizen journalist in the Department of Defense Embed Program and was awarded an Emmy for his video shorts of combat in 2007. He has worked with Special Operations units and founded a cultural intelligence consulting company." ~ www.BardsFM.com







