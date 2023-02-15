Astrology & Ohio Train Catastrophe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using Horary Astrology, we'll take a look at what the Cosmos has to say about the terrible train explosion in Ohio. Who appears to be behind it? What is coming to pass?
Heads on a swivel my friends--most acutely until the end of March and tapering until the end of May. Big Astro-stuff in the sky!
#astrology #horary #ohiotrain