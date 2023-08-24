INSIDER MIKES WARNINGS (BIBLICAL WORMWOOD / )OBJECT WILL DIP CAUSING FIRE / LAVA IN MEXICO STREET / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Aug 22, 2023





Today is now 8/22/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video You'll see new pictures caught by me of planet x system bodies passing earth...also you'll see pictures credited to others of planet x system bodies.... You'll hear 2 different audio sound clips from from planet x system insider and fema insider who's on pastor paul begley YouTube channel every Thursday night between 8-9 PM eastern usa time named insider Mike from around the world, you'll hear 2 separate clips from his council of time website and one clip when mike just went on pastor paul begley YouTube channel for an interview on 8/27/23. If anyone wants to hear clips from insider mike you can go to counciloftime.com go to archives and you can listen to new and old audios put out on updates on earths changes due to the planet x system and more from mike. Mike gives stern warnings in his 2 audio clips on many things coming globally and many things happening now... Mike mentions an object that is supposed to dip into earths ionosphere or atmosphere? Forgot how he said it though something will take a dip and cause wherever it dips (whatever the thing that object is), wherever it'll dip fires will break out and the region of the dip will be burned and it will be hot. As you can hear mike say it himself in the audio clip. And do note-I dont agree with all that mike says, many of his biblical views are different then mine. Though I respect Mike and must get his warnings out because yes when he warns 99 percent of his inside intelligence and information is correct. The ones saying he isnt correct majority of them arent Christian or they are paid government trolls and shills or just dont like him due to their personal issues... anyway you'll see lava/magma coming up through the streets in mexico as Mexican authorities are trying to keep it a dirty secret and cant. This is occuring globally like I stated before. lava and magma is rising breaching earths crust causing mass global fires due to all the radiation coming in heavy from 2 gamma ray bursts ( 2 stars that exploded) insider mike warned of each one before they happened, the 2 gamma ray bursts started sending galactic and cosmic waves of radiation earth bound hitting us with radiation pulses from behind earth and the newer one sending pulses towards the back end of the sun which is not good knowing it already made the sun shoot a massive halo and could cause mass power issues as the gamma ray burst waves are already sending heavy waves causing us all to feel sick or multiple mood changes and causing quakes and volcanoes to blow even more globally along with biblical wormwood/planet x coming closer to the sun and earth coming up from the south ecliptic plane. With solar radiation also hitting earth that's worsening things to. Stay hydrated daily The skies are turning red globally from the red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x/biblical wormwood/ the biblical fiery red dragon/ the biblical destroyer earths twin sun that is a brown dwarf star that is DIFFERENT then nibiru that isnt a brown dwarf star but nibiru is the comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge. Yet still sadly many confuse the 2 bodies as the same when they are NOT....You'll see thousands of dead+alive fish washing up on staten island New York shores as you'll see water looking like its bubbling as oceans/seas and all waterways are boiling hot due to all the radiation coming in and planet x coming closer. Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTpPhHx9wJc