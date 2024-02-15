Alarming footage of the discarded remains of a wind farm in Queensland, Australia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Contrary to the climate scam propaganda regurgitated by Net Zero zealots, and the trillion dollar "renewable" energy industry, wind turbines are not renewable or "green" in the slightest.
Not only are these monstrosities a blight on the countryside when they're in operation, killing and maiming hundreds of thousands of bats and birds in the process, every single year—once their working life of just 15-20 years is up, they cannot be recycled, so they end up being dumped in nature, or in landfill sites.
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia