NATO Worse Than Trump Portrays

Globalists and leftists are having a fit over comments about NATO that Trump made during a weekend campaign rally. In this episode, we discuss the problem with an entangling alliance like NATO, including the danger it poses to national sovereignty.





Other stories in this episode include:





@ 12:00 | A jury has just awarded $1 million to a climate scientist who went after a conservative commentator for challenging his conclusions.





@ 22:36 | The New American’s Steve Bonta recently interviewed economics expert David Bratt. They discussed inflation, interest rates, and modern monetary theory.





@ 33:31 | The publisher of The New American, Dennis Behreandt, will join us shortly to talk about how you can use our magazine as part of your activism.