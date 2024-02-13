NATO Worse Than Trump Portrays

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalists and leftists are having a fit over comments about NATO that Trump made during a weekend campaign rally. In this episode, we discuss the problem with an entangling alliance like NATO, including the danger it poses to national sovereignty.
Other stories in this episode include:
@ 12:00 | A jury has just awarded $1 million to a climate scientist who went after a conservative commentator for challenging his conclusions.
@ 22:36 | The New American’s Steve Bonta recently interviewed economics expert David Bratt. They discussed inflation, interest rates, and modern monetary theory.
@ 33:31 | The publisher of The New American, Dennis Behreandt, will join us shortly to talk about how you can use our magazine as part of your activism.