NATO Worse Than Trump Portrays
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
172 views • 02/13/2024

Globalists and leftists are having a fit over comments about NATO that Trump made during a weekend campaign rally. In this episode, we discuss the problem with an entangling alliance like NATO, including the danger it poses to national sovereignty.   


Other stories in this episode include:  


@ 12:00 | A jury has just awarded $1 million to a climate scientist who went after a conservative commentator for challenging his conclusions.  


@ 22:36 | The New American’s Steve Bonta recently interviewed economics expert David Bratt. They discussed inflation, interest rates, and modern monetary theory.  


@ 33:31 | The publisher of The New American, Dennis Behreandt, will join us shortly to talk about how you can use our magazine as part of your activism.  

Keywords
trumpusglobalistseunato
