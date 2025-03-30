Infographic footage shows Ukrainian casualties scattered up as Russian soldiers clearing one of the forest belts in Guevo a recently liberated settlement in Kursk Region. Russian military correspondents shared footage on March 28, 2025, showing stormtroopers from the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Group “North” inspecting Ukrainian positions that had set up an operational encirclement in a forest plantation east of Guevo, eliminating Ukrainian troops with precision, then retaking the area, where fighting is still ongoing in the settlement itself. This was the result of the March 27 attack, which launched a decisive attack on Guevo, killing a group of Kiev-ruled men, as shown in the footage, the Russian military reported.

One of the soldiers, finding ammunition from an expended aerial bomb, killed the enemy troops, who were driving away with their vehicle, which now appears destroyed. The action reflects the Russian Armed Forces’ persistent push to reclaim its border areas, using elite assault units to destroy enemy forces in swift, coordinated attacks. While securing the liberated residential areas step by step in Kursk salient, Russian troops are finding abandoned Ukrainian corpses every day. Meanwhile, Russian troops are reportedly occupying new positions in the area north of Guevo, being cleared and taken over. In this sector, Ukrainian casualties were also found in a civilian house, after they failed to withstand a series of powerful Russian attacks in this section. This operation underlines Moscow's strategic focus on expelling Ukrainian troops from the Kursk border with a pincer movement, with only a small part of the occupied territory remaining.

At the same time, heavy losses and territorial setbacks could force Kiev to divert scarce resources, weakening the front west of Kursk, while strengthening Russian position in the border war. The Ukrainian adventure began here on August 6, 2024, starting from the Sumy-Kursk border post, where Ukrainian troops enthusiastically celebrated their capture of the point a few months ago. But now, it is the turn of Russian paratroopers from the 51st Regiment of the 106th Airborne Division, celebrating their success, raising the Russian flag again on the border. The paratroopers drove Kiev's troops out of the southern outskirts of Gogolevka along with the takeover of the checkpoint in Kursk after 70,700 Ukrainian soldiers were killed as of March 28, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

