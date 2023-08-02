Democrats Should Stay 60 Feet Away From Normal People and Wear Masks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nobody wants to catch what liberals have. You can't tell the difference between men and women, and you don't know where babies come from. You forget what the sun is and what it does. Liberalism is a disease that seems to make you hate yourself and your own country. They also seem afraid of orange and green men. Very strange behavior. Watch the video for more.
