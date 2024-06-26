Freedom for Julian... And Steve? Plus Critical SCOTUS Decisions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 26, 2024 - This is a big week for overturning unjust sentencing, as well as final decisions from the Supreme Court as they wind down the release of their findings. The good news is that Julian Assange, a journalist and founder of Wikileaks who was jailed for sharing government secrets, was released under a plea deal. And Steve Bannon, unjustly headed for prison for ignoring a J6 Committee subpoena may possibly get a reprieve!
Thanks for watching and praying!
To support my work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com