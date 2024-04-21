Patrick Byrne interviewed by Joe Oltman at CSPOA 2024-04-17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Byrne sits down for an interview with Joe Oltman of Conservative Daily Podcast. The interview took place shortly after Patrick made his presentation.
NSFW, Patrick uses some colorful language when describing the treachery he has encountered.
Thank you Frank Speech TV & Conservative Daily Podcast team for making this available to the public!