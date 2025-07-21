© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Kiev, streets were blocked off, with cordons set up in squares where there were impacts.
And here is the very place of arrival in Kiev.
Adding:
One of the strikes in Kiev was by the Lukyanovskaya metro station - the Artyom plant is located nearby.
💥 Infrastructure was damaged in Western Ukraine after a series of explosions, the mayor of Ivano-Frankovsk stated
Last night, according to enemy data, 426 drones were launched, including kamikaze drones and decoys.
In addition to drones, cruise and ballistic missiles were actively used against targets in Ukraine.