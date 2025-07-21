Place where Russian arrival hit Kiev

In Kiev, streets were blocked off, with cordons set up in squares where there were impacts.

And here is the very place of arrival in Kiev.

Adding:

One of the strikes in Kiev was by the Lukyanovskaya metro station - the Artyom plant is located nearby.

💥 Infrastructure was damaged in Western Ukraine after a series of explosions, the mayor of Ivano-Frankovsk stated

Last night, according to enemy data, 426 drones were launched, including kamikaze drones and decoys.

In addition to drones, cruise and ballistic missiles were actively used against targets in Ukraine.