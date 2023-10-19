MiG-31K with Kinzhal signal the US aircraft carrier

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Vladimir Putin ordered MiG-31K fighter jet armed with Kh-47 Kinzhal to patrol the Black Sea. This could be considered a bad signal for the two US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea that came to support Israel. The Western collective has waged a hybrid war against Russia, Kinzhal even sinking an aircraft carrier in the worst case scenario, and in practice Russia could intervene if necessary.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY