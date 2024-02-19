And We Know 2.19.2024 SCANDALS revealed, will not go unpunished, MSM TDS is HUGE, Navalny, Fifth Column Pray!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
Feb 19, 2024
Oh, the weekend just brings all kinds of goodies for us. Trumps speech is filled with them. We will examine more of the MSM Trump derangement syndrome, learn more about the spies sent to Russia and the lying media narrative, see how FANI fell apart and more on the Jā.BS. Here we go.
We have to let them know a freight train is coming in November https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/108933
Trump pulls up another American Citizen on stage! 🫡🇺🇸 https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/108926
🎥 LIVE: President Trump Holds a Rally in Waterford Township, MI - 2/17/24
https://rumble.com/v4d5vaf-live-president-trump-holds-a-rally-in-waterford-township-mi-21724.html
Democrats insist Biden is "sharp," "fit," and "on his game" — so why don't the American people ever get to see it? https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/108911
🇺🇸A Message from Our Favorite President🇺🇸 https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/8899
"Every single person on the Earth was born into the middle of a war. This war is one that cannot typically be seen with the naked eye. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/21282
Was the CIA plotting a coup d'état to start a civil war in Russia to overthrow him? https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/21257
Cuomo wants us to stop obsessing over demanding to see Epstein's List so we can find out who's been trafficking and molesting children and demand justice & accountability. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/21255
Explosion outside DC last night with a MASSIVE Emergency / police response? https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/21254
The fifth column is commonly known as the enemy within. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/14060
“NO LIVES WERE SAVED” by the COVID-19 injections, says researcher and scientist Denis Rancourt. https://t.me/VigilantFox/10823
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4eekni-2.19.24-scandals-revealed-will-not-go-unpunished-msm-tds-is-huge-navalny-fi.html