Nick Fuentes: It's all about the Benjamins, baby.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's all about the Benjamins, baby. Nick Fuentes on how @IlhanMN caused a ruckus by calling out
and its overwhelming influence over our country. The Jewish lobby manipulates us through an enormous network of action committees, political activists, donors, campaigns... #BanAIPAC #BanAIPAC #BanAIPAC #BanAIPAC More Nick Fuentes on http://cozy.tv/nick and https://rumble.com/c/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick
Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial
America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ
AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3
Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227
Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes
AFPAC: https://afpac.events
America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org
Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF