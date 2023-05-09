Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for May 3, 2023.





My daughter, you are in my hands, always remember that negative voices as they are born like this end.





You continue to obey your Creator and continue to live in peace and love.





These times of yours are like thunderstorms and this is the most stormy part, these last times are difficult for all of you but, those who are under my protection must never fear.





Aren't I the Son of God?





And you my dearest to my heart, you are spiritually protected, let my children farther from Me and your Father, live as they wish but then they will still have to account to God, of all their deeds.





My beloved children, continue to live in prayer and obedience to your Father and at the end of your life, you can live in joy and joy where there will be no more mourning and sorrow.





I love you so much, listen to your prayers, continue to have ate of my body and leave your fears to those who live far from the Light and eternal Peace.





I love you children, keep witnessing the Son of God and nothing can hurt you.





I love you, I am always with you, in difficult times rely on Me and your heavenly Mother and nothing and no one will be able to hurt you.

I bless you, stay united under my blessing.





Jesus the Crucified and Risen.





On February 22, 2023 Our Lord gave a similar message to Valeria:





It's Me, your Jesus, because you have suffering in your heart, you know well that I never leave you, be strong because in these last times, you will be tempted more than ever.





Pray – pray – pray to your Mother, often invoke her because, She is closer to you than ever.





You know well that these are the last times and the other if you allow it will take advantage of your weaknesses.





Pray and pray because only prayer will console you in the most difficult moments.





I am with you, I have been a Son and I understand, when someone who is not good and charitable to you, how lonely you feel.





Pray for, My Father, is always ready to give you what you need.





The times you are living in are difficult, as your fellow men who should behave like brothers have become your enemies.





You know well what you have to do so as not to fall into temptation, ask your Mom for help and consolation and she will be close to you.





Dear sons, many of your brothers behave with you like enemies but you must not fear since your Father and your Heavenly Mother will never leave you alone.





Pray and your heart will rejoice with Us.





Sons, I repeat to you, the prayer, both on your lips continuously.





We love and bless you, always be humble and good to all your brothers.





Jesus the Good Shepherd.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HKEMwo4nHE