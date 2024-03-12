BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COMPARING 9/11, THE COVID PANDEMIC & GAZA
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
106 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 03/12/2024

https://danhappel.com/parallels-of-911-the-covid-pandemic-and-gaza/
The events that took place on 9/11/2001, the Covid pandemic and the Hamas massacre have far too many similarities to be ignored. Join us for a thought provoking discussion with Architect Richard Gage, the Founder of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, to hear of the many similarities between these supposedly unrelated public health and Islamic terrorist events.

You might find the similarities far too many to be dismissed by an honest and thoughtful adult.

Foreknowledge of the events?
Drills?
Insider Trading?
Predictive Programing (Foreshadowing)?

Keywords
911false flagsgazarichard gagecovid19plandemicconnecting the dotsdan happel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy