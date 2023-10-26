Southern Gaza "SAFE ZONE" - Footage from Khan Younis Shows Total Devastation - "Israel" Led their Captive Sheep to a Slaughter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Southern Gaza “Safe Zone”: Footage from Khan Younis Shows Total Devastation.
Adding:
Gaza Death Toll Passes 7,000 – Palestinian Health Ministry:
- At least 7,028 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since October 7, the ministry said.
- Some 2,913 children and 1,709 women are among the dead - marking the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.