Mahmoud Khalil: is it lawful to revoke his green card for anti-Israel speech? My legal analysis.

Legal analysis of Mahmoud Khalil's arrest and deportation for anti-Israel protest activities | The real reason Trump is calling to primary Thomas Massie | The Continuing Resolution proves DOGE is a fake budget cut | Trump's escalating trade war with Canada is designed to fulfill North American Union superstate plan for 10-kingdom globalist plan | Trump administration pushes to bring air travel under AI technocracy | Tulsi Gabbard caves to Zionists, cancels appointment of Deputy DNI | Infowars reporter brutally murdered in Austin | RFK attempts to close FDA loophole that allows poisoning processed food