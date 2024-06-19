Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 19, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2306 - Will pfizer get in trouble with lawsuit? -If they tell the lie long enough and big enough will you actually believe it? -Why does Germany encourages the girls to walk in groups? -Is the goal of the rMNA shots to change our genes? -Do they have men behavior changing programs? -Are 1 in 4 pregnant women deficient in omega 3s? -How many cows are they going to slaughter due to bird flu? -How much of our weather is manipulated? -Do you need medication for high cholesterol?