Liberals Pledge Allegiance to the United Police States of America and to the Democracy for Which it Stands

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The police state has already begun and the left will throw you in jail, destroy you financially, or kill you if you stand for God given freedom. Liberals only believe in the freedom to sin, otherwise you are a slave to them.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - GOVERNMENT STILL HOLDING J6 PRISONERS
https://americasvoice.news/video/hp8y2k9zddR6wNA/?related=playlist
2. AmericasVoice.news - The Charlie Kirk Show - The liberals in government are abusing their powers to destroy Trump and his supporters.
https://americasvoice.news/video/1VMFbbQOLpW2ZcK/?related=playlist
3. PoliceStateFilm.net - DINESH D’SOUZA - Police State Trailer
https://www.policestatefilm.net/
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com