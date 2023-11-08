BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Liberals Pledge Allegiance to the United Police States of America and to the Democracy for Which it Stands
The New American
504 views • 11/08/2023

The police state has already begun and the left will throw you in jail, destroy you financially, or kill you if you stand for God given freedom.  Liberals only believe in the freedom to sin, otherwise you are a slave to them. 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - GOVERNMENT STILL HOLDING J6 PRISONERS

https://americasvoice.news/video/hp8y2k9zddR6wNA/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - The Charlie Kirk Show - The liberals in government are abusing their powers to destroy Trump and his supporters.

https://americasvoice.news/video/1VMFbbQOLpW2ZcK/?related=playlist


3. PoliceStateFilm.net - DINESH D’SOUZA - Police State Trailer

https://www.policestatefilm.net/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


